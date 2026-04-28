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Deepika Padukones fierce action avatar in Raaka: Explosive entry, no changes despite pregnancy, but theres a twist…

Deepika Padukone’s fierce action avatar in Raaka: Explosive entry, no changes despite pregnancy, but there’s a twist…

Deepika Padukone’s role has not been cut and will remain unchanged; her pregnancy has not altered the storyline. However, the makers have decided to…

Deepika Padukone in Raaka (PC: Instagram)

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently in the news for her second pregnancy. She is also focusing on her work. Even as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s dedication to her work is commendable. Padukone is giving her 100% to the shoot of Raaka. Allu Arjun will be seen in the lead role in the film, and his look, revealed a few days ago, has already excited fans. The buzz around Raaka is building rapidly, and amid the growing excitement, new details about Deepika Padukone’s role have now emerged.

The team had already confirmed that Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in the film and will continue shooting despite her pregnancy. Now, new details make it even clearer that she is integral to the film’s story, which will feature intense action and emotional scenes.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh sticks close to Deepika Padukone at airport in first appearance after pregnancy anouncement – Watch

Amid the growing excitement surrounding her character, sources say that Deepika Padukone remains central to the story, and her scenes have not been altered. She continues to shoot for her projects even while expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh.

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A source close to the production said, “Deepika Padukone’s entry in the film is explosive, and she also has a major action sequence with Allu Arjun. These scenes will now be shot with the help of a body double, while Deepika will continue to film the dramatic and emotional scenes herself.”

The source further added that Deepika Padukone’s role has not been cut and will remain unchanged. She is a key character in Raaka, and her pregnancy has not altered the storyline. There has been significant buzz around Atlee’s directorial, especially regarding Deepika’s character, which is expected to add considerable emotional depth to the story.

Also Read: Raaka makers cut Deepika Padukone’s role in the film? Team says ‘Everything is…’

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Atlee’s directorial venture, Raaka, especially around the characters played by Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun, who are expected to deliver stunning performances that reflect Atlee’s vision. A source had previously revealed that Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka even during her pregnancy and will continue filming throughout this period.

It is worth noting that Deepika Padukone is one of India’s top actresses. In 2024, she starred in Prabhas’s film Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore. In addition to Raaka, Deepika Padukone also has Shah Rukh Khan’s film King, which is set to release in theatres this Christmas.

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