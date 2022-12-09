Deepika Padukone’s Sensuous Hot Look in Golden Monokini From Pathaan Song ‘Besharam Rang’ Goes Viral

Pathaan Song: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has set the internet on fire with her hotness in the latest swimwear picture from the Pathaan’s new song ‘Besharam Rang’. The first song of Pathaan is all set to release on Monday, December 12 and we can’t keep calm as the makers have shared a sizzling hot photo of Deepika Padukone in a golden monokini with deep side cuts. Besharam Rang song is supposedly set to present Deepika Padukone in her hottest best and showcase the breath-taking chemistry between her and Shah Rukh Khan.

As revealed by director Siddharth Anand earlier, the makers of Pathaan are trying to keep the plot of this action entertainer a secret and have devised a strategy to release the songs of the film before the trailer drops. Pathaan will be India’s biggest-ever action spectacle for audiences! The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill.

Siddharth reveals, “Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet.”

He adds, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Besharam Rang took the internet by storm! The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th.

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.