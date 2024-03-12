Home

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to welcome their first child by end of 2024. Before the little once arrives Deepika's sister predicted which parent would be spoiling the kid. Read on.

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a grand announcement about their first baby’s arrival to the world since the duo decided to share the news through an Instagram post that quickly went viral on social media. While the couple are expecting their first child in a few months, Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone in a recent conversation with iDiva opened up about the arrival of the couple’s first baby. Read on.

Anisha Padukone Reveals Who Will Spoil Deepika and Ranveer’s Baby

For the unversed, Anisha Padukone is a professional golf player and CEO of Live Love Laugh Foundation, which was initially founded by the Pathaan actress. While Anisha Padukone interacted with the news agency, she revealed how it felt to become an aunt. Anisha expressed, “Great, great… first-time feeling.” When asked about who she thinks would spoil the child the most among the family members, Anisha said, “Spoil? It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents (Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone) are also going to be right up there) (sic).” Later at the end, Anisha Padukone revealed that she’d be that one person who’d end up spoiling Deepika and Ranveer’s first baby.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone’s Marriage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela since then the duo made the headlines frequently and in 2018 Deepika and Ranveer decided to marry in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, and on February 29 before arriving at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding gala, the couple shared a post that read the expected month of the baby’s arrival.

Soon-to-be parents Deepika once in a conversation revealed about attaining motherhood. During a conversation with Vogue Singapore The Fighter actress revealed that they soon want to become parents. Deepika expressed, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family (sic).” She further added, “In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children (sic).”

