Deepika, SRK And Ranbir Attend IOC Event, Netizens Joke ‘Alia Bhatt is Asleep’ – Check Funny Reactions

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended the International Olympic Committee Session. A viral pic from the event has turned into a meme fest.

Alia Bhatt Trolled For Sleeping at IOC Event: The 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai was a star-studded event. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the attendees. In a viral picture from the IOC event the internet is cracking up with hilarious jokes. In the photo featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen sitting beside them. While SRK, Deepika and Ranbir seem to be engrossed at the event, Alia’s eyes are closed in the pic. Social media handles came up with funny jokes on the picture that broke the internet.

CHECK NETIZENS REACTION TO SRK, DEEPIKA, ALIA AND RANBIR’S PICTURE AT IOC EVENT:

