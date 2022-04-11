Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh is scheduled to star in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big-screen Hindi entertainer that will showcase a new kind of heroism rarely seen in Indian cinema. He is widely considered the best actor of his generation, capable of seamlessly shape-shifting and undergoing a tremendous metamorphosis in order to successfully portray any character on the screen in any film. The actor talks up about why he likes to wow people with his transformations in the highly anticipated Jayeshbhai Jordaar.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Gets Trolled as he Increases Security at Awards, Netizens Say 'Kahan Ke Prime Minister Ho?'

Ranveer said, "For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play is remarkably different from one another. When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi. This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone."

The superstar is clear that he doesn't want to get typecast in the industry and among audiences. He, thus, picked his projects extremely strategically to wow audiences. He said, "I'm deeply inspired by the shape-shifting, chameleon-like actors across the world like Daniel Day-Lewis. So, I look forward to metamorphosis on the big screen with every film. I have done this since my first time to my last release 83, in which I became the legendary Kapil Dev."

Ranveer added, “I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it’s a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. Jayeshbhai Jordaar presented me with a huge opportunity to play a character with no reference point all over again. I think I really manifest these roles into my life.”

The much-awaited Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also starring Arjun Reddy, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer, has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is releasing on May 13, 2022, worldwide.

(This is a Press Release)