Veteran Actor Deepti Naval who is known for her roles in Tevar, Lion, Yaarian, Chashme Buddoor, Angoor, Rang Birangi and Ankahee, suffered a heart attack in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. She underwent angioplasty at the Fortis hospital in Mohali early Tuesday and her condition is stable now. She was brought to the hospital in a cardiac care ambulance late Monday. After the cardiac surgery, she is said to be fine now and is likely to get discharged soon.

The 68-year-old actor had been staying in her Manali cottage for quite some time.



Speaking to a news portal Mumbai Mirror, Deepti Naval earlier refused to share the details behind the hospitalisation and surgery and mentioned that she is fine now. She was later quoted saying: “Yes, I was at the Fortis in Chandigarh, and had a small procedure which was done due to a health hazard. It’s being very well taken care of. I was admitted on Sunday night and should be discharged on Tuesday evening. I will be going back as a happier person”.

Naval is also known for her recent role in 2019’s Made In Heaven, a web series on Amazon Prime directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also a part of an oscar-nominated film Lion as Saroj Sood starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Nicole Kidman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.