Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dials up AIIMS Director: Raju Srivastava’s health concerns has shook up the nation as the comedian suffered from a hear attack yesterday and is currently admitted at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a stock of the comedian’s health as he called up the AIIMS director. The Defence Minister dialed up AIIMS director Randeep Guleria for seeking the stand-up-comedian-actor’s health updates. Raju is currently under ventilator support of the intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS. Rajnath also consoled Raju’s wife as he spoke to her as well. The defence minister tweeted about the same wishing a speedy recovery to the stand-up-artist.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: The Comedian is Responding Well to The Treatment, UP CM Offers Assistance

Check out Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s tweet:

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का कुशल क्षेम जानने के लिए AIIMS के निदेशक, डा. गुलेरिया से फ़ोन पर बात की। उनकी पत्नी से भी बात करके उन्हें ढाँढस बँधाया। मैं ईश्वर से राजू श्रीवास्तव के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 11, 2022

Also Read - Comedian Raju Srivastava On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack

Raju underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and as per ANI sources he is “responding to the treatment.” Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while running on a treadmill on Wednesday morning as he complained about chest pain. The comedian had a brief stint in politics as he joined Samajwadi Party in 2014 and later switched to BJP within a month. Rajnath Singh was the party president at that time. He has also acted in popular films like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa. Raju also participated in the third season of Bigg Boss hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Undergoes Angioplasty After Suffering Heart Attack, Friends Give Health Update

For more updates on Raju Srivastava health updates, check out this space at India.com.