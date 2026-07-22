‘Delete all my playlists’: Arijit Singh’s reply to upset fan over NEET protest support goes viral

Arijit Singh faces backlash for supporting NEET protesters; his response to angry fan grabs attention, says 'I genuinely pray for your happiness'.

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Arijit Singh

Singer Arijit Singh has found himself at the centre of an online storm after speaking out in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. While his posts drew praise from many, they also triggered criticism from a section of social media users, including some of his own fans. After expressing his anger over the reported police crackdown on students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Arijit faced backlash online.

One disappointed fan wrote, “This is not about CJP or government topic, but you lost all respect I ever had for you. Many factors are responsible for it. But as you already said, my opinion doesn’t matter to YOU. Fair enough, I deserve this for being your long-time fan. But now I hate you from the bottom of my heart.”

Rather than ignoring the criticism, Arijit responded with a heartfelt message. He wrote, “I am not worried about the fact that somebody respects me or not. I am also not bothered about anyone’s opinion as everyone has their own. You being a fan of me doesn’t compel me to say sugar-coated words to you. But I apologise to you as a person. My words might have hurt your emotions. I am truly sorry. I never meant it that way. It’s just that I am angry. Forgive me to become free. You can delete all my playlists and forget my existence. Be happy. I genuinely pray for your happiness. But that doesn’t change my opinion. Take care.”

The singer had earlier posted a series of messages condemning the alleged use of force against students protesting over the NEET paper leak issue. “Yaar ab to students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log. Aren’t you ashamed!!??” he wrote. In another post, he questioned political leaders, writing, “Hello Neta, Mantri!! Kya chal raha hai bhai!! Apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya? Har cheez yaad rakkha jayega! Yaad rakhna. The only constant is change.”

He later added another post after watching videos of the protest, writing, “Wow!! Checking videos of human beings in uniform behaving like goons.”

When another social media user asked whether everyone involved was a police officer, Arijit clarified, “When I saw those non-human folks, they were all in their fancy uniforms, right? Some people were in ordinary clothes.”

The singer’s remarks came after thousands of students attempted to march to Parliament on Monday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy and alleged irregularities in the examination process. Protest organisers accused the Delhi Police of using tear gas and batons to stop demonstrators from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured.