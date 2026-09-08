Delhi building collapse: Sonu Sood urges govt to build safe, affordable hostels for students

Delhi building collapse: Sonu Sood suggested vacant government land near universities could be used to build affordable student hostels.

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Sonu Sood on Delhi building collapse (PC-YouTube)

Satya Niketan building collapse: Actor Sonu Sood has called for safer and more affordable accommodation for students following the tragic building collapse in Delhi that claimed seven lives. The actor took to X on Tuesday morning and urged the government to take steps to provide students with safe places to live. Sood highlighted the shortage of hostel facilities for students in Delhi and said more accommodation should be created around universities. “Every year, lakhs of students leave their homes to chase a dream in another city. But are we giving them a safe place to live? In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 – just 1 in 31 gets a hostel,” Sood wrote.

He then suggested that vacant government land near universities could be used to build affordable student hostels. He also proposed giving universities additional permissions to create more accommodation on their campuses. “Why not identify vacant government land around universities and allow/build safe, affordable student hostels there? Universities could also be given additional building permissions to create more on-campus accommodation.”

Sood said such a move could benefit students, their families, universities and the government while also helping prevent similar tragedies. “Students get safety. Parents get peace of mind. Universities and governments generate revenue. And, most importantly, we protect lives. Sometimes, a small change in policy can protect someone’s biggest dream ❤️ (sic),” he concluded.

Every year, lakhs of students leave their homes to chase a dream in another city. But are we giving them a safe place to live?

In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 — just 1 in 31 gets a hostel.

Why not identify vacant government… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 8, 2026



What Happened In Delhi?

A five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation, reportedly named ‘Hostel Daze’, collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday afternoon. The building collapsed at around 1:30 pm. Fire services received the emergency call at about 1:33 pm, while rescue teams reached the location around 1:50 pm.

The structure was located in a congested lane near a Shiv temple in the RK Puram/Moti Bagh area. According to locals and officials, the building was being used as a student PG or hostel and had around 15 rooms, with two to three students staying in each room.

By Tuesday morning, the death toll had reached seven, while rescue and search operations continued as teams worked through the heavy debris.