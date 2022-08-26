Delhi Crime Season 2 Review: When season 1 of Delhi Crime had premiered on Netflix India, it sprung many a surprise and opened many a day for Indian OTT content. For one, nobody, not even Netflix itself had envisioned how big it would turn out to be and furthermore, it was the first-of-its-kind, non-documentary web series in the country based on a brutal real-life incident that had shook the nation, besides also finally giving Shefali Shah a headlining act worthy of both her talent and her arresting (no pun attended) screen presence.Also Read - Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah Brings Another Rivetting Story of Horror And Justice to Life

Now, 3 years later, most of the same case and crew return for Delhi Crime season 2, this time, with the burden of expectations and baggage of following up their class act. Do they? Well, almost, and that’s more than good enough. Also Read - From Scam 1992 To Sacred Games, Here is The List of Web Series Sequels We All Have Been Waiting For!

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her unit are back and this time, they have to deal with the ghosts of the past as a new, scarier version of the Kachcha-Banyan gang, which terrorised Delhi with robberies and murders back in the 90s, returns to target the elderly of Delhi’s elite strata.

WATCH The DELHI CRIME Season 2 TRAILER BELOW:

WHAT’S HOT?

Unlike season 1, the performances take centre stage this time over the actual investigation (we’ll get to why is that later). Shefali Shah now lives and breathes Vartika Chaturvedi, switching seamlessly between caring, vulnerable and fierce, while Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang sketch out individual portraits of what it takes to be an honest cop grappling with family life albeit as opposite genders. Tillotama Shome and the rest of the cast are also right on the money. Creator Richie Mehta once again weaves Delhi as a dark, grimy tapestry, well backed up by Tanuj Chopra’s astute direction and some spot-on camerawork and editing (it’s welcome to see a show ending in 5 episodes with no unnecessary overtures). The class divide in Delhi is all brilliantly highlighted, and the MO of a gang who we all beard of in the 90s is resurrected with a modern texture to good effect.

WHAT’S NOT?