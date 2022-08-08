Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Netflix show Delhi Crime is back with its season 2 starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. Shefali, as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, has got a new case at hand with a serial killer on the loose who’s only targeting senior citizens in the capital. While Neeti Singh (Rasika) has been promoted, Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi continues to remain Vartika’s right hand.Also Read - LIVE Entertainment News: Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer; Aamir Khan's Financial Struggle; Taapsee's Sex Life Goes Viral

The two-minute-12-second trailer promises the same thrill, complexities, cruelty and intensity that the International Emmy Award-winning season one showed. Apart from the case that finds reference from a real-life crime, season two also attempts to dive deeper into the psyche of the criminals. In one scene, when a character tries to tell Vartika about 'born criminals,' she furiously shrugs off and tells everyone that there are 'no born criminals.'

Watch Delhi Crime Season 2 trailer here

While sharing the trailer of season 2 of Delhi Crime on social media, Shefali tweeted on Monday, "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE! (sic)"

The show is slated to hit the OTT platform on August 26. It is created by Richie Mehta and produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan. Delhi Crime Season 2 is directed by its showrunner Tanuj Chopra. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Netflix show!