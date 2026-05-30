Delhi HC grants Naga Chaitanya interim relief in case over Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheating allegations and deepfakes

A recent court order has brought temporary relief to Naga Chaitanya in a case involving viral online content, deepfake material and allegations linked to his past relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

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Naga Chaitanya wins court battle against deepfake content (PC: Instagram)

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against a surge of online content that allegedly misuses his name, image and personal identity. The case involves concerns over AI-generated material, deepfake videos and misleading posts that have been circulating widely across social media platforms. The actor’s legal move highlights growing worries within the film industry about how rapidly artificial intelligence tools are being used to create manipulated content targeting public figures.

What triggered Naga Chaitanya’s court plea?

The matter was heard before Justice Jyoti Singh where Chaitanya’s legal team raised serious concerns about multiple websites and social media pages using his identity without permission. According to Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, several platforms were found using explicit search tags linked to the actor to increase traffic. The petition also pointed to edited visuals and fabricated videos that allegedly show the actor in inappropriate or false situations created using advanced AI tools. These clips and images were reportedly being circulated without any factual basis.

What are the allegations involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

During the hearing, the court was informed about several misleading posts that also referenced Naga Chaitanya’s former wife and superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. These posts allegedly included false claims of infidelity and accusations that linked the actor to damage in her professional life. His legal counsel described such material as unfair and harmful, stating, “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” as quoted in court proceedings. The petition argues that such narratives are not only misleading but also deeply damaging to personal dignity.

What did the court observe?

Justice Jyoti Singh acknowledged that public figures are more exposed to scrutiny but made it clear that there are legal boundaries. The court noted that while celebrities remain in the public eye, content that crosses into defamation or manipulation cannot be ignored. One of the disputed links was also described as “borderline” during the hearing, indicating concern over the nature of online content being circulated.

Also read: Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala expecting their first child? Actor responds, ‘I will…’

What actions has Naga Chaitanya requested?

The actor has sought a dynamic injunction from the court to prevent the continuous reappearance of similar content under different links or platforms. His legal team also highlighted the use of voice cloning and AI based editing tools that are being used to create misleading audiovisual material. Additionally, the plea flagged unauthorized commercial use of his name and image, including online merchandise being sold without consent. The petition stressed that such misuse directly affects his personality rights, reputation and privacy.

What is the court’s current order?

The Delhi High Court has issued summons in the matter and indicated that an interim order will be passed. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 30. The case is being closely watched as it could set an important precedent for handling AI generated content and personality rights in India.

The background of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relationship

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 after several years of relationship and later separated in 2021. The two have worked together in popular films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Majili. Chaitanya is currently married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu has moved ahead in her personal life as well and married to Raj Nidimoru.