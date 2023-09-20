Delhi HC Restrains Entities From Using Anil Kapoor’s Name, Image For Commercial Purposes Without Consent

Home

Delhi High Court recently restrained entities from using Anil Kapoor's Personality right for commercial purposes without consent.

Delhi HC Bars Entities From Using Anil Kapoor’s Name Without Consent: Anil Kapoor recently approached the Delhi High Court to seek protection of his name, voice, signature, image rights against infringement on social media and other platforms. The actor moved to the court for a permanent injunction restraining infringement of his Publicity/Personality right, as reported by ANI. Anil filed the suit to prevent people at large and social media channels, websites, mobile apps from using his name, voice, signature, image or any other attribute which is exclusively identifiable with him for any commercial and/or personal gain without his consent, the ANI report stated. The Delhi HC acknoeldged his plea on September 20, 2023.

ANIL KAPOOR’S PLEA GETS APPROVED BY DELHI HIGH COURT:

#UPDATE | Delhi High Court restrains various entities from using actor Anil Kapoor’s name, image, voice for commercial purposes without his consent. Court says, using his name, voice and image in an illegal manner, that too for commercial purposes cannot be permitted. Court also… pic.twitter.com/lAs1eJOi5h — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

DELHI HC RESTRAINS ENTITIES FROM USING ANIL KAPOOR’S PEROSNALITY RIGHT WITHOUT CONSENT

Delhi High Court restrains various entities from using actor Anil Kapoor’s name, image, voice for commercial purposes without his consent, as reported by ANI. The report also stated that, “Court says, using his name, voice and image in an illegal manner, that too for commercial purposes cannot be permitted. Court also directs Godaddy.com LLC, Dynadot LLC and PDR Limited to immediately block and suspend domains like Anilkapoor.com and others.” The bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh heard the matter concerning the actor’s Personality right.

Anil has acted in more than 100 films over a career spanning 4 decades. He shot to fame with films like Mashaal, Karma, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and Lamhe. He is currently geared up for his next release Thank You For Coming. He will also be seen playing an Air Force officer in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

