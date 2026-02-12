Home

Entertainment

Delhi High Court slams Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case, says, Gone to jail because...

Delhi High Court slams Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case, says, ‘Gone to jail because…’

Delhi High Court slams Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case, says, 'Gone to jail because...'

During the bail hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma told Rajpal Yadav, “You did not go to jail because the court passed an order. You have gone to jail because you have failed to comply with your own commitments.” The court also noted that he had voluntarily entered into a settlement with the complainant.

*This copy is getting updated.*

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.