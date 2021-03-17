American singer Demi Lovato, who shot to fame with Camp Rock at the age of 15, is now a pop star and internet sensation. In her latest interview, Demi Lovato opens up about her shocking past experience that no one would have ever talk about. According to People Magazine, the star, who is now 28-year-old, opened up about her past in the four-part series ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’. Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is a YouTube Originals and talks about Lovato’s notorious 2018 Fentanyl overdose that caused her brain damage and partial blindness. The show also shows her ongoing battles with addiction and Lovato also revealed that she had gone through sexual harassment at the age of 15. Also Read - Demi Lovato Celebrates Her Stretch Marks in a Beautiful Post About Body Positivity - See Pics

In the interview, Lovato was heard saying: “I lost my virginity in a rape. I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control, and all it did was just make me feel worse. Textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years, which is also why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was a rape when it happened.” Also Read - Demi Lovato's Video Shows Her Friends Slur And Scream at Hollywood Bar Birthday Bash Hours Before Drug Overdose

“I know what I’m about to say is going to shock people too. But when I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation – I lost my virginity in a rape. We were hooking up but I said, “Hey, this is not going any further. I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way,” she narrated. Also Read - Demi Lovato Hospitalised Following Drug Overdose

And that didn’t matter to them – they did it anyway. Lovato, now 28, does not name her attacker but said: “When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me. When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realised, You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision”.

“We were hooking up but I said, ‘hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways. And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him, I still hooked up with him,” the pop star said.

Demi Lovato didn’t reveal it back then under the image of clarity which later led to self-harm and bulimia. She said: “The Christian, southern girl in me didn’t see it that way because s*x was not normalized as a child or in the south. And, you know what, f*ck it, I’m just gonna say it: my #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in.”