Home

Entertainment

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training’ Comes to India, Check Confirmed Release Date

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training’ Comes to India, Check Confirmed Release Date

An exciting news awaits for the Indian anime fans, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training is all set to release in the Indian theatres. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming anime.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training' Comes to India, Check Confirmed Release Date

Mumbai: Good news for anime fans of India is awaiting, Aniplex Inc., Sony Pictures, and Crunchyroll are in talks about the premier destination for anime worldwide and have revealed the international theatrical release dates for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training. Prepare to enthrall the viewers once more with the thrilling escapades of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, as this cinematic spectacle guarantees an engaging experience. This larger-than-life event is more than just a film; it’s an invitation to immerse oneself in the captivating universe of Demon Slayer on the silver screen.

Trending Now

This special event will bring Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps back to the big screen, starting on February 23 in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated anime release in India.

You may like to read

Demon Slayer To Return In Indian Cinema- Check Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- offers fans the opportunity to relive the intense conclusion of the Swordsmith Village Arc while also providing a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, all in one epic cinematic experience. This marks the first time that fans can watch the finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc in theaters, as well as the first-ever chance to witness the beginning of the Hashira Training Arc.

Experience Demon Slayer In IMAX

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will be shown in Indian cinemas, including in IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs), from February 23, presented by Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Exciting News For Anime Fans In India- Special Fan Screening

Furthermore, a special advanced fan screening will take place on February 21 in Mumbai, giving select anime enthusiasts the chance to attend. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is adapted from the manga series created by Koyoharu Gotoge and published by SHUEISHA’s JUMP COMICS. The manga consists of 23 volumes and has sold over 150 million copies. The animation is produced by ufotable.

For more interesting updates on Demon Slayer anime, watch this space on India.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.