Denise Richards, Husband Aaron Phypers Shot At In Los Angeles

Hollywood news: A man opened fire at actress Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers' truck.

Hollywood news: A man opened fire at actress Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers’ truck in a road rage incident in US’ Los Angeles on Monday. The duo stopped to look for parking when the driver behind them opened fire at their vehicle, TMZ said in a report. No one was injured in the incident. Denise Richards was headed to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles with her husband Aaron Phypers who was driving the car and having a tough time finding the place when the driver behind him got irritated and started shouting while trying to overtake them, say the reports.

Aaron Phypers let the driver in. The man then shot at the pair’s truck. Fortunately, no one was injured. Eyewitnesses stated that Denise arrived at the studio looking visibly rattled and sobbing. But subsequently went on to shoot her portions.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the incident which took place at near the intersection of Slauson and Western Avenues.