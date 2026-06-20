Deool Band 2 director REACTS to backlash over Shah Rukh Khan’s support, says: ‘The efforts behind…’

The discussion around Deool Band 2 has intensified after the film's director responded to criticism linked to Shah Rukh Khan's endorsement. The filmmaker shared his perspective on acknowledging contributions that help regional films gain wider visibility.

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Deool Band 2 filmmaker on Shah Rukh Khan support row (PC: Twitter)

The success of Deool Band 2 has become one of the biggest talking points in Marathi cinema this year. While the film has impressed audiences and delivered a strong box office performance, another discussion recently grabbed attention online. The conversation began after filmmaker Pravin Tarde revealed how Shah Rukh Khan played a crucial role in helping the film during a difficult phase of production. The revelation generated mixed reactions on social media, prompting the director to address the criticism directly. Now, Tarde has shared his thoughts on the controversy and explained why acknowledging genuine help should never be seen as a problem.

Why Shah Rukh Khan’s support became a talking point

A few days ago, Pravin Tarde revealed that Deool Band 2 faced financial challenges during post-production. One of the major expenses involved creating a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), the format required for screening films in theatres.

According to Tarde, he had initially set aside Rs 12 lakh for the process. However, the final cost reportedly increased to Rs 42 lakh. At that stage, the makers did not have enough funds to cover the expense. The filmmaker had approached Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, for assistance with the DCP work. When the matter eventually reached Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar reportedly decided to waive the fee, providing significant relief to the film’s team.

Pravin Tarde breaks silence on criticism

After his comments about Shah Rukh Khan’s support gained attention, some people questioned why the Bollywood star’s contribution was being highlighted. Responding to the discussion, Tarde shared a strongly worded message on Instagram. He wrote, “I’ve been travelling across Maharashtra all this while, yet nobody seemed to notice me. But the moment I mentioned the name of a Bollywood star, everyone’s pens started moving at once. Some people had already tried hard to stop the film, but they couldn’t. So now, why are they fighting it through indirect means? This film has come this far without the backing of any so-called big names or influential figures, because the efforts behind it have been honest and sincere. Thank you, everyone.”

Explaining his perspective further, Tarde added, “Whether it’s Pitya (the character in the film) or Shah Rukh Khan, it doesn’t matter. If someone has helped you, you should be able to openly acknowledge it and appreciate them publicly.” The remarks made it clear that the director had no hesitation in expressing gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution.

See Pravin Tarde’s complete viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pravin Vitthal Tarde (@pravinvitthaltarde)

Deool Band 2 emerges as a major success

The discussion comes at a time when Deool Band 2 is enjoying a successful run. As per Sacnilk, The Marathi film has crossed Rs 80 crore worldwide at the box office, making it one of the biggest success stories in regional cinema this year. The film stars Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde in lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Mangesh Desai, Sanskruti Balgude, Devendra Gaikwad, Savita Malpekar and Pravin Tarde. A sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band, the movie explores themes such as farmer suicides, faith and atheism while addressing important social issues through its narrative.