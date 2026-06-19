Deool Band 2 director reveals Shah Rukh Khan waived Rs 42 lakh fee as goodwill gesture: ‘Couldn’t afford…’

A surprising behind-the-scenes revelation from Deool Band 2 shows how a major technical expense became a challenge for the team until Shah Rukh Khan’s production house stepped in with support, according to the film’s director.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/deool-band-2-director-reveals-shah-rukh-khan-waived-rs-42-lakh-fee-as-goodwill-gesture-couldnt-afford-the-cost-8450901/ Copy

SRK’s Red Chillies offers major relief to Deool Band 2 team (PC: Twitter)

Marathi cinema often works on tight budgets and Deool Band 2 was no different when it came to its post-production needs. What started as a small financial hurdle for the makers turned into a surprising moment of relief when “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan stepped in with unexpected support. Director Pravin Tarde recently opened up about how a major technical expense almost stalled the film’s smooth release. The situation involved a costly Digital Cinema Package requirement that the team was struggling to manage, despite their best planning and efforts.

What led to Shah Rukh Khan’s intervention

Pravin Tarde revealed in a conversation with Abhijat Marathi Filmy that he had approached Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), which is essential for theatrical screenings. While the initial budget estimate was around Rs 12 lakh, the final cost rose sharply to Rs 42 lakh. The unexpected increase created a major financial strain for the team. Tarde explained that the makers of Deool Band 2 simply did not have enough funds to cover the expense and were unsure how to proceed.

Read more: Mika Singh reveals what happened after he insisted Gauri Khan design his apartment

The moment the issue reached Shah Rukh Khan

When the matter reached Shah Rukh Khan, the actor reportedly took time to understand the situation through his technical team. Tarde shared that they informed him about the film’s background and the team’s earlier work, including Mulshi Pattern, which was later remade into Salman Khan starrer Antim.

The team also highlighted that Deool Band 2 was a strong emotional Marathi film but was stuck only due to pending dues. After reviewing everything, Shah Rukh Khan gave a clear and simple instruction: “Waive off their bill.” He reportedly said the DCP should be handed over immediately and payment discussions could be sorted later. For him, the quality of the film mattered more than the financial transaction.

A gesture that changed the film’s journey

According to Tarde, Shah Rukh Khan’s decision came at a time when the film had no guarantee of success. The gesture helped the team move forward without delay and allowed the film to release smoothly. He emphasized that such support from a major industry figure showed rare trust in regional cinema. Today, Deool Band 2 has gone on to perform strongly at the box office, crossing Rs 80 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Marathi films. The director credited several contributors for this success but highlighted this moment as particularly meaningful.

About Deool Band 2

The film stars Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde in lead roles, with supporting performances from Mangesh Desai, Sanskruti Balgude, Devendra Gaikwad, Savita Malpekar and Pravin Tarde. A sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band, it explores sensitive themes like farmer suicides along with the conflict between faith and rational thinking.