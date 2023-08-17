Depp V Heard: Why Are People Calling This Netflix Docuseries ‘Disturbing’ And ‘Toxic’?

Home

Depp V Heard: The recently released docuseries has sparked massive outrage as people are calling it 'disturbing' and 'toxic'.

Depp V Heard: The Depp Vs Heard trial documentary series has sparked massive outburst within twenty-four hours of its digital release. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial became a worldwide debate topic with divided opinions. Despite Depp winning the case, Heard also received support from her fans and well-wishers who claimed the social media trial supporting her ex-husband dehumanised her. However, despite the Netflix documentary presenting a strong case for the Aquaman actress being misjudged and wronged, Depp fans are offended by the show. While a section of Twitterati claims that the series is biased and ‘pro-Amber Heard’, the actress’s fans feel that people barely know what she actually went through.

LIVE TELECAST OF DEPP VS HEARD TRIAL GAVE FODDER TO INTERNET BULLIES

The docu-series showcases the backlash against Heard and also interweaves Depp’s testimony together. During the trial, Heard had argued against cameras in courtroom due to the sensitive nature of the case, as claimed by her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft. Bredehoft, in one of her interviews with USA today stated that televising the trial, “made it a zoo”. The live streaming in the age of digital media gave enough fodder to internet bullies and trolls. In a war of narratives where perception can be easily manipulated through social media, the case started becoming one-sided as a majority started routing for the Pirates of the Carribean actor. Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez defended her client in an interaction with Gayle King and said, “For Johnny, it was about finally being able to tell his story”. She further added, “These are horrific allegations that were made against him. He needed to be able to tell his story. So, it was important.” While it makes good for an argument about telling both sides of the story, it is evident that the ongoing courtroom proceedings were being largely highlighted on the internet by Depp’s fan base. Apart from the actor’s influence, his PR team did a smart job while inverting the narrative. The term ‘innocent proven guilty’ which applies to both Hear and Depp wasn’t being applied in practice. The hashtag #AmberHeardIsALiar trended big as both the actor’s fan army and his team left no stones unturned in presenting him in a positive light.

SOCIAL MEDIA TRIAL AFFECTED JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD DEFAMATION CASE

A recent report that has gone viral on Twitter claims that many news outlets posted sponsored content in support of Depp. It states that, “According to Meta, the Daily Wire spends more than 35K $ for their articles on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to put forward on these platforms. The way the algorithm works on Facebook is that it targets certain people with very specific ads. The DW published more than 2500 posts about the trial, which gained them 6 million points of engagement on Facebook. And these are astronomical numbers that had a huge impact on how the story was discussed on Facebook overall. Among those posts was one fake article that helped change the tide, a fake news sponsored 8 times in a month. According to DW, ‘before the British courts, Depp had proven his innocence on 12 of the 14 counts of violence…which was the exact opposite of the truth. As a result, it created an environment where Johnny Depp became the hero of ‘Men’s Rights Movement’.”

WATCH THE VIRAL REPORT ON DEPP VS HEARD TRIAL:

The way alt-right media outlets invested thousands of dollars to spreading outright lies in defense of Johnny Depp should be enough to show you that #JohnnyDeppIsAWifeBeater that used his wealth and power to globally humiliate Amber. #IStandWithAmberHeard #DeppVHeard pic.twitter.com/naNfTwLwmI — Dani Fethez (@DaniMet1) August 17, 2023

While fan wars may continue to prevail over Depp V Heard, what the whole scenario reflects is the need for introspection in the age of social media and AI. The algorithm works in a different way, where the internet feed works according to the likes and search history of users. There is a huge learning on how today people’s perception is being exploited by the powers that be to set narratives. Irrespective of which side we pick, ethics and civility is expected from people who believe in justice and democracy. A more sensitive handling of legal, political, emotionally sensitive and controversial issues is the duty of all digital Samaritans.

