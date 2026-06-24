Desi Bling’s Tabinda Sanpal breaks silence on criticism over calling husband ‘khuda’: ‘It’s a good…’

Tabinda Sanpal explained that giving Satish a foot massage was not meant to send any message about women serving men or expecting something in return.

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Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal (Pic - Instagram)

Tabinda Sanpal, who appeared in Netflix’s Desi Bling, has responded to the online criticism she received after a scene from the reality show went viral. The moment showed her giving a foot massage to her husband, Satish Sanpal, which sparked debate on social media. Some viewers criticised the scene and said it promoted traditional gender roles in marriage. Speaking on the latest episode of the Humans of Bombay YouTube show, Tabinda said people misunderstood the moment and judged their relationship without knowing the full context.

She explained that giving Satish a foot massage was not meant to send any message about women serving men or expecting something in return. According to her, Satish follows a strict fitness routine and runs regularly, which often leaves his feet sore.

Tabinda said, “People thought I was saying that I massage his feet and he gives me gold, but that’s not the case. Satish runs every day for nearly an hour and his feet often hurt. I just do it because I feel it helps with blood circulation and makes him feel comfortable.”

She also shared that caring for loved ones has always been part of her upbringing. Tabinda recalled that even before marriage, she used to massage her mother’s feet and grew up with the belief of showing love and respect through such gestures. “Satish se shaadi karne se pehle main apni mother ka foot massage karti thi. To humare yahan bola jata hai ki maa ke kadmon me jannat hai. Aur uske baad aapke husband aapke majazi khuda hain. To mujhe lagta hai it’s a good thing to do“, Tabinda added.

Addressing comments around her referring to her husband as “khuda,” she said her words were interpreted differently from what she meant. According to Tabinda, she was speaking from a place of affection and personal belief, not trying to promote any social message.

Desi Bling, which follows the lives of wealthy Indian families in Dubai, has generated conversations online for its luxury lifestyle, relationships, and moments that viewers continue to debate.