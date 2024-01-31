Home

Desi Boyz 2: Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff have been approached for the sequel of 2011 rom-com hit. The reports also suggest that Ananya Panday will fill in as the leading lady.

Desi Boyz 2: The loved duo of John Abraham and Akshay Kumar from ‘Desi Boyz’ garnered a lot of affection from movie lovers. The much-anticipated sequel has finally surfaced, revealing a shocking new angle. Varun Dhawan is reportedly set to feature in Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel, according to reports earlier in the day. It is now said that he has been approached for another sequel. Ananya Panday may play a female protagonist in the highly anticipated sequel to the famous Akshay Kumar-John Abraham movie, which has reportedly contacted Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

Desi Boyz 2 Without Akshay Kumar And John Abraham?

Rumours have been swirling about the sequel to the 2011 movie Desi Boyzz. While some reports suggest that the script for Desi Boyzz 2 will soon be sealed, others assert that Kumar and Abraham will not be reprising their roles and will instead be joined by a whole new cast of celebrities. “Desi Boyzz 2 actors are still getting finalised, they will locked once the scripting is done completely. But yes, it’s true that the OGs John and Akshay won’t be coming again in part two, ” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

The source said, “There are talks about approaching Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff for the lead roles. The story of part two will be completely different and with new actors, just the title remains the same.”

“Ananya Panday might be approached as Varun’s romantic partner, but the second actress’ name is still being contemplated and there are no specific names in mind for that,” the source added. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Desi Boyz 2 will be a sequel to 2011’s romance movie Desi Boyz, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The plot of Desi Boyz is around two Indian immigrants to the UK who are in financial distress and resort to male escorting amid hard times.

Varun Dhawan is currently filming his next movie, which is being produced by Atlee. The title is apparently Baby John. He also auditioned for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel spin-off in India. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were last spotted together in Ganapath. While Ananya Panday last appeared in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

