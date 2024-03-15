Home

Desi Girl is Back! Priyanka Chopra Shines in Nude Pink High-Slit Skirt Saree at Ambani's Holi Bash – See Pics

Desi Girl is Back! Priyanka Chopra Shines in Nude Pink High-Slit Skirt Saree at Ambani’s Holi Bash – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra, in her nude pink high slit skirt saree, redefined elegance and sensuality at the Ambani's Holi bash. See pics here!

Desi Girl is Back! Priyanka Chopra Shines in Nude Pink High-Slit Skirt Saree at Ambani's Holi Bash - See Pics

Mumbai: All eyes were on global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she graced the Ambani’s grand celebration in a stunning ensemble that epitomised sophistication with a hint of allure. Priyanka, known for her impeccable fashion sense, opted for a nude pink high-slit skirt saree that exuded timeless elegance and modern charm. The traditional drape took on a contemporary twist with its thigh-high slit, showcasing Priyanka’s sartorial daringness and confidence.

Flaunting her statuesque figure, Priyanka paired the saree with a glossy pink blouse featuring a plunging neckline, adding a touch of sensuality to her ensemble. The subtle yet striking colour palette complemented the Desi Girl’s radiant tone, while the intricate detailing of the saree added an element of opulence to her look.

The Ambani’s Holi bash, renowned for its extravagance and grandeur, provided the perfect backdrop for Priyanka to showcase her style prowess. Amidst the glitz and glamour of the event, Priyanka’s outfit stood out as a testament to her ability to effortlessly fuse traditional attire with contemporary trends.

A Look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Stunning Outfit at Ambani’s Holi Bash

Priyanka Chopra completed the look with a diamond necklace that had multicolour stones like ruby and topaz by Bvlguri. The ingeniously crafted piece allows amethyst, citrine, rubellite, blue topaz, pink quartz to each take center stage in their own wondrous way, amplified by sinuously interwoven rose gold, dazzling diamonds and green tourmaline inserts. The necklace balances volume and voluptuousness, light and color.

