Despite negative reviews and controversies, Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela starrer Parasakthi crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Despite facing controversies and mixed reviews Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela has emerged as a commercial success hitting the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Parasakthi, has made waves at the box office, hitting a significant milestone by crossing Rs 100 crore in worldwide collections. Released on January 10, the historical political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa has become a major commercial success, proving once again the actor’s strong pull among audiences.

The success of Parasakthi

The film generated curiosity and anticipation even before its release. Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakthi tells the story of two brothers involved in the anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu, blending historical events with personal drama.

The political and historical themes along with the 1960s backdrop created a unique appeal for audiences looking for both entertainment and a reflection on history. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film’s box office performance was not hampered, largely thanks to Sivakarthikeyan’s massive fan following and the engaging storytelling.

Pre-release buzz and competition

Parasakthi was originally scheduled to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan during the Pongal festival, but the competition did not materialize as Jana Nayagan’s release was delayed due to CBFC certification issues. The buzz surrounding the film remained strong, and Dawn Pictures confirmed the success with a statement, “A roar heard across the world. Parasakthi storms past the 100 CRORE mark worldwide. Now running successfully in theatres near you.” This marks the fifth time a Sivakarthikeyan film has reached the Rs 100 crore mark globally, following hits like Doctor, Don, Amaran and Madharaasi.

The controversies related to Parasakthi

A few days after release, producer and actor Dev Ramnath raised concerns about how negative reviews from fans of competing films were attempting to influence public perception. Despite these challenges the film continued to draw audiences, showing that strong content and performances can overcome controversies.

More about Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi also features Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh in pivotal roles. The Central Board of Film Certification required 25 cuts and modifications before the film could release, adding another layer of complexity to the production.

