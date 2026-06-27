Detective Boomrah and the Killer first look: Sudhanshu Rai introduces India’s first AI-powered supernatural detective series

The first look of Detective Boomrah and the Killer has been released, and it is already creating buzz online. The upcoming series promises a fresh mix of supernatural mystery and AI-driven storytelling in the detective genre.

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Detective Boomrah and The Killer first look (PC: Instagram)

The first look of Detective Boomrah and the Killer has been officially revealed, and it brings something quite different from a usual crime thriller. The new project is being described as India’s first AI-powered supernatural detective series, mixing mystery storytelling with advanced visual effects and a darker, more intense narrative style. Early visuals suggest a gripping world where reality and the supernatural seem to collide.

Detective Boomrah and the Killer first look: Sudhanshu Rai’s AI powered series

The first look of Detective Boomrah and the Killer introduces audiences to an unsettling mystery. A mysterious supernatural entity silently follows its victims across seven births, waiting for the moment it believes their karmic journey has come to an end before claiming their soul. As terror unfolds and a girl becomes its target, only one man stands between humanity and the unknown, the iconic Detective Boomrah. Sharing the first look of Detective Boomrah and the Killer, Sudhanshu Rai wrote on Instagram, “For seven births, it follows

And when the time comes… it claims a soul.

Presenting the first look of Detective Boomrah and the Killer—an upcoming supernatural detective thriller series led by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma.

A mysterious supernatural entity.

A girl caught in its path.

And the return of the iconic Detective Boomrah.

Coming Soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhanshu Rai (@kahanikaarsudhanshurai)

Speaking about the series, Sudhanshu Rai said,”Detective Boomrah has always investigated mysteries that go beyond human understanding. With Detective Boomrah and the Killer, our vision was to create a supernatural detective thriller unlike anything audiences have experienced before. AI has given us new creative possibilities, but the soul of the series lies in its storytelling, its characters and the mystery that unfolds across seven births. We can’t wait for audiences to step into this new world.”

About Detective Boomrah and the Killer

The fictional character of Detective Boomrah is already well known among thriller fans. Created by storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, Boomrah is not a typical detective who only solves normal crime cases. The series is led by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma, who have jointly shaped its creative vision. Sudhanshu Rai serves as the writer of the series and lends his impeccable voice to the iconic character of Detective Boomrah. The series’ AI-powered visual execution and editing are helmed by Divyansh Sharma, whose work plays a key role in crafting its immersive supernatural atmosphere and cinematic storytelling.

With Detective Boomrah and the Killer, the makers are set to deliver a fresh take on the detective genre by blending supernatural elements with mythology and AI-powered visuals. The series promises an engaging cinematic experience that combines suspense, cutting-edge technology, and immersive storytelling.