Detective Boomrah Trailer: The exciting trailer of Detective Boomrah web series has been unveiled on December 28, and it looked like a great trip to impress the audience. The series would consist of several cases, the first of which is ‘The Missing Man,’ which will be released on January 21, 2022. It arrived just months after Sudhanshu Rai, a storyteller-turned-filmmaker, made his acting and directing debut in Chaipatti.

The trailer starts with suspenseful music while the narrator takes you on a journey through the plot. A fearless detective who will solve the most exciting case. The first case in the series involved a man who leaped from a heritage hotel’s terrace but vanished into thin air. After other investigators have failed to locate him, Detective Boomrah and his companion Sam set out to solve the riddle. Some of Haveli’s dark secrets will be revealed during the probe. Let’s wait and see what this series has in store for us.

The mystery thriller casts Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, and Priyanka Sarkar from Chaipatti, as well as Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, Manisha Sharma, and Garima Rai in major parts. Director Sudhanshu Rai would play the protagonist role in this series while actor Raghav Jhingran would be his popular friend Sam.

Watch the trailer here:

“Detective Boomrah is a character that I created years back and has ever since been loved by my audience. Unlike other iconic detective characters, he is not bound by geographical, celestial, or reality constraints, rather he sees beyond what others even fail to notice. The content and concept are not something seen on Indian screens before. We are confident of meeting the expectations of audience and fans with the efforts that we have put in,” said actor-director Sudhanshu Rai.

Director at Saints Art, Puneet Sharma, which has produced the series, added, “Detective Boomrah as a fictional character fills the gap of contemporary detectives in literary or motion arts. Almost all the characters we see are classical, made to fit into the contemporary, but it is for the first time that the audience would get acquainted with a detective that is modern and a kind of content that is extremely intriguing and entertaining at the same time.”

The script was written by Sudhanshu and Puneet, with Anant Rai serving as the series’ Co-Director and Creative Producer. It features Lazer X’s engaging background soundtrack as well as Nikhil Patwardhan’s extra music.