Dev Anand 100th Birth Anniversary: Zeenat Aman, Waheeda Rehman and Shabana Azmi praised the evergreen legend for his contribution to Hindi cinema.

Dev Anand 100th Birth Anniversary: Zeenat Aman, Waheeda Rehman, Shabana Azmi, And Other Celebs Pay Tribute to Bollywood Legend

Dev Anand 100th Birth Anniversary: Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary is being cherished by movie buffs as they pay tribute to the evergreen legend on various social media platforms. The Film Heritage Foundation had organised a two-day event between September 23-24, 2023 titled Dev Anand@100: Forever Young. His classics such as Hum Dono, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, CID, Johny Mera Naam and Guide were screened across theatres in India. On September 26, 2023 which marks his birth anniversary, Zeenat Aman, Waheeda Rehman and Shabana Azmi paid tribute to the ‘Gregory Peck of India’. Zeenat and Waheeda have worked in classic blockbusters opposite the late superstar which began a new era in Hindi cinema.

B-TOWN CELEBS PAY HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO DEV ANAND ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY:

WAHEEDA REHMAN, ZEENAT AMAN AND OTHERS HAIL DEV ANAND’S CINMATIC LEGACY

Waheeda took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from Guide and her meeting with the late actor in 2008 at an event. She captioned her post as, “Happy 100th Birthday Dev ❤️🌹” Zeenat in her post heaped praise on her former co-star and wrote, “Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations.” Shabana Azmi, in an interaction with Hindustan Times wrote, “Dev sahab was a dashing charming man with a style all his own. Kala Bazar had excellent songs like most of his films . Recently a friend pointed out the maturity with which a woman’s right to choose was handled. So although Guide remains my favourite I’ll also mention Kaala Baazar.”

