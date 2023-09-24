Home

Dev Anand at 100: Guide And Other Classics of Evergreen Legend on His 100th Birth Anniversary

Dev Anand at 100: Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary is going to grand and charismatic for cinephiles. The screen legend’s classic films are being screened by Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) between September 23 and 24, 2023. Dev Anand’s Hum Dono, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, CID, and Guide were showcased at the film festival organised ahead of his birth anniversary on September 26, 2023. The two-day celebration has been conducted across 30 cities and 55 cinema halls all over India. The film festival dedicated to Dev Anand’s cinematic legacy has is a collaboration betwen NFDC-NFAI (National Film Development Corporation Of India – National Film Archive of India) and PVR INOX.

AMITABH BACHCHAN TWEETS ABOUT DEV ANAND AT 100 FILM FESTIVAL:

T 4777 – After seeing the success of Film Heritage Foundation’s retrospective “Dilip Kumar – Hero of Heroes” on the occasion of his birth centenary last year, I am delighted that four iconic Dev Anand films will be opening in cinemas across the country today in a manner that… pic.twitter.com/oglvVI0ysI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 23, 2023

AMITABH BACHCHAN REJOICES OVER DEV ANAND AT 100 AHEAD OF HIS 100TH ANNIVERSARY

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed happiness about the same and tweeted, “T 4777 – After seeing the success of Film Heritage Foundation’s retrospective “Dilip Kumar – Hero of Heroes” on the occasion of his birth centenary last year, I am delighted that four iconic Dev Anand films will be opening in cinemas across the country today in a manner that befits a legend of Indian cinema. He signified something that was endless, a continuity which we all took as a given. The fact that we can watch these films almost 70 years after the first one was released, is because they have been preserved and restored. This only reaffirms the importance of saving our films for future generations to enjoy. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch Dev Anand back on the big screen this weekend. ”

DEV ANAND’S TRYST WITH ROMANCE, TRAGEDY, DRAMA AND MYSTERY

Dev Anand’s Guide was listed at number 4 by TIME magazine on its list of “Best Bollywood Classics”. The screenplay and dialogues of Hum Dono was penned by Dev Anand’s brother Vijay Anand. While the lyrics were written by popular Urdu poet and revolutionary film lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Dev Anand’s CID, produced by his close friend and colleague Guru Dutt was directed by Raj Khosla. It is still considered one of the best thrillers of Indian cinema. Many scenes from the film remind of Alfred Hitchcock and Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries. Tere Ghar Ke Samne, starring Dev Anand and Nutan was backed by the former’s production banner Nav Ketan. It was a romantic comedy directed by Vijay Anand which turned out to be the sixth highest grossing films in India in 1963.

