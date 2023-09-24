Home

Entertainment

Do You Know Dev Anand’s Father Was Against His Wish to Study in England?

Do You Know Dev Anand’s Father Was Against His Wish to Study in England?

Bollywood Trivia: Dev Anand once revealed that his father Pishori Lal Anand was against his wish to study in England.

Do You Know Dev Anand's Father Was Against His Wish to Study in England?

Dev Anand’s Father Was Against His Wish to Study Abroad: Dev Anand’s cinematic legacy is being celebrated across the nation ahead of his 100th birth anniversary. His cult classics such as Hum Dono, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Johny Mera Naam, CID, and Guide were recently screened between September 23 and 24, 2023. The film festival honouring Dev Anand was titled Dev Anand at 100: Forever Young. The late actor is not just known for his classic movies but also his flamboyant and charismatic persona which was even reflected during his media interactions. Dev Anand had a passion for cinema and was also fond of English literature. He has mentioned about his interest in pursuing Masters in English literature and also his unfulfilled wish to study in England in his autobiography Romancing With Life. The Guide actor even opened up about his financial hardships and days of struggle in many interviews.

Trending Now

GUIDE ACTRESS WAHEEDA REHMAN LAUCNHED THE POSTER OF DEV ANAND AT 100: FOREVER YOUNG:

Renowned actress Waheeda Rehman launched the official poster of our upcoming “Dev Anand @ 100 – Forever Young” film festival, partaking in the excitement for the audience to witness Dev Anand’s 4 classic films on the big screen in 30 cities, 57 cinemas on Sept 23 & 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/oTmyzcPXvh — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) September 15, 2023

You may like to read

DEV ANAND WANTED TO STUDY IN ENGLAND AFTER COMPLETING HIS MASTERS FROM LAHORE

Dev Anand worked with his wife Kalapana Kartik in films like Nau Do Gyarah, Taxi Driver, House No 44 and others. The duo came closer and later decided to get married. Kalpana Kartik was a Catholic and her original name was Mona. Dev Anand’s father Pishori Lal Anand objected to their relationship and expressed his reservations against inter-faith marriages. The evergreen superstar reminded his father about the time he wanted to pursue higher education abroad while he got no backing from his family. Pishori Lal was going through financial hardships during that time and could not afford to finance the education of his third son. In his autobiography Romancing With Life, the late actor wrote, “My father was one of the leading lawyers in Gurdaspur, a district in the undivided Punjab, the land of the five rivers. I had passed with honours in English having taken my degree, Bachelor of Arts, from the Government College in Lahore, one of the most fashionable cities of India in those days. The students of the college were known to be the young ‘elite’ of the country, many of them going abroad to England for further studies.” He further added, “I too wanted to do my master’s in English from the same college, and then prepare to go to England, across the ‘seven seas’, and be known amongst the ranks of those selected sons of India—bright and brilliant and polished—who could boast the badge of a foreign education pinned on their lapels, and therefore prove deserving of a high post in any field of occupation.”

DEV ANAND FILM FESTIVAL SCREENING AT PVR JUHU:

Amazing to see full houses at the “Dev Anand @ 100 – Forever Young” film festival!! Films “Johny Mera Naam” & “Guide” at PVR Juhu were introduced by FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur along with renowned actress Waheeda Rehman, actor Jackie Shroff & director Sriram Raghavan. pic.twitter.com/VfdhNEogzD — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) September 23, 2023

WHEN DEV ANAND’S FATHER WANTED HIM TO ACCEPT A CLERICAL JOB

Dev Anand’s father had suggested him to take up a clerical job in a bank after he got rejected for a commission in the Royal Indian Navy of the British Armed Forces. In an interview, he had said that due to his father and brother’s association with Congress, he could not get the job. He reminded his father since he did not do anything for his future he has no rights to interfere in his personal matters.

For more updates on Dev Anand’s birth anniversary, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES