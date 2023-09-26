Remembering Dev Anand, The Evergreen ‘Gregory Peck of India’ And His Timeless Charisma

Home

On Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary, a glimpse into the life and persona of the 'Gregory Peck of India'.

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand, born on September 26, 1923, in the Shakargarh tehsil of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab later came to be known as Dev Anand in the world of cinema. The late actor wanted to pursue English literature and move to England for higher studies, but his advocate father Pishori Lal Anand faced hardships, which forced Dev Anand to give up his academic pursuits. Yet his flamboyance, wit, intellect and charm reflected in his media interactions. After Graduating in English from Government College, Lahore (Pre-Partition, British India), Dev Anand joined his elder brother Chetan at IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association). His entry in Hindi cinema without any backing was sheer stroke of luck in the veteran actor’s own words while giving an interview to Simi Grewal.

DEV ANAND – EN EPITOME OF DETERINATION AND SELF-CONFIDENCE

Dev Anand had decided to pursue acting as a profession after being awestruck by Ashok Kumar’s performance in Achhut Kanya. During his interaction with Simi in Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, he told, “I remember when I gate-crashed into the office of the man who gave me the first break, he kept looking at me – Babu Rao Pai of Prabhat Film Studios. At that time, he made up his mind that this boy deserves a break and later mentioned to his people that ‘this boy struck me because of his smile and beautiful eyes and his tremendous confidence.'” With his work in blockbuster musicals and his passion towards acting and filmmaking, he earned the title of evergreen superstar. However, it was his unique persona more than his artistry that added to his charm and charisma both on-screen and off-screen. Hum Dono, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Nau Do Gyarah, Asli Nakli, Taxi Driver, Kaal Bazaar and Kaala Paani were some of blockbuster musicals that took Dev Anand to the pinnacle of success. These films were not just known for their soothing music, humour and romance, but also the stylish wardrobe of Dev Anand.

DEV ANAND – THE GREGORY PECK OF INDIA

Another interesting title associated with Dev Anand is him being referred to as the ‘Gregory Peck of India’ till date. For the unversed, Suraiya who was rumoured to be in relationship with the late actor and starred opposite him in many films was a huge fan of the late Hollywood actor. She hadadmired Peck’s work in films like Gentleman’s Agreement, Twelve o’ Clock High and The Gunfighter. When Suraiya met Hollywood filmmaker Frank Capra at the first International Film Festival of India in 1952, she specially gave him an autographed photograph of herself to give to Peck, as reported by Scroll. Later during a film shoot with Dev Anand she mentioned to him about the resemblance. Since, then the screen legend was widely called ‘Gregory Peck of India’.

DEB ANAND – THE UNIQUE ENIGMA OF HINID CINEMA

Dev Anand and Peck met during the shooting of Roman Holiday and Moby Dick and even spoke about the similarities being discussed in the media. However, the former was never impressed by the comparison as he always wanted to retain his own identity. When then iconic Jewel Thief cap was pointed out as the same Peck wore in one of his films, Dev Anand got irked. He even mentioned that he had bought it from Copenhagen after spotting it at a shop, as reported by Scroll. Irrespective of the trivia and gossips, Dev Anand’s was a style icon in true sense. What separates him from many Indian actor even today is his determination to challenge the conventional storytelling in Hindi films. Films like Guide and Hare Rama Hare Krishna brought strong and fierce women characters that were ahead if the times. He also maintained his unique cinematic persona with his iconic scarf and two-seater sports car in movies which he later owned himself. Much before Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, Dev Anand introduced western fashion and gadgets to Hindi cinema under through his home banner Nav Ketan.

Dev Anand was location hunting in Croatia around 2005-06 for his next film and continued to travel in Europe to build a modern film studio there. His later movies may not have worked at the box office and did not even impress the film critics, yet the superstar kept himself busy. He tried to bring a modern flavour in films like Censor, Mr Prime Minister and Love At Time Square.

Cheers to the artistry and magic of the greatest screen legend.

