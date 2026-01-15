Home

Dev Anand was made to wait outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, Late actor’s friend reveals: ‘Had to take permission’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrity events and book launches exude grandeur and respect, especially when legends come together. One such similar situation occurred when the late legendary actor Dev Anand decided to launch his autobiography in 2007. While the event was expected to be a perfectly aligned and star-studded celebration, how it unfolded was far from what anybody thought. What was meant to be a memorable literary moment quietly turned into an awkward and emotionally unsettling episode. Years later, Dev Anand’s close friend and associate Mohan Churiwala revisited the incident, revealing details that shed light on what truly happened behind the scenes

When Amar Singh promised to arrive with Amitabh Bachchan

Recalling the preparations, Mohan Churiwala said Amar Singh, who was close to the Bachchan family at the time, had volunteered to bring Amitabh Bachchan to the book launch. “He asked, ‘Hum Amitabh ji ko bula lein?’ I said, ‘Bula lo,’” Mohan recalled. Amar Singh had promised that he would arrive with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, raising expectations that the launch would be a truly star-studded affair.

When Dev Anand had to wait outside Jalsa

After Dev Anand’s death in 2011, Amar Singh revealed in a chat that Dev had to wait because he had to seek permission from Bachchan to allow a guest inside Jalsa. Mohan recalled, “In Vir Sanghvi’s interview, he said that if he had to call any guest, he had to take permission from the Bachchans.”

He added, “I was glad that this came out after Dev saab’s death. Or else, if he heard about this that someone had to ask for permission to allow him in, he would have felt very bad.”

“Dev Saab Wondered, ‘Did They Feel Bad About Something?’”

Mohan also spoke about Dev Anand’s emotional confusion after the event. “Dev saab wondered, ‘Did they feel bad about something?’” he shared. Originally, Mohan was supposed to deliver the books meant for the Ambanis, Bachchan and Singh at Jalsa. But at the last minute, Dev Anand decided to accompany him personally.

“I Reached Jalsa, and I Honked”

Describing the moment outside Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Mohan said,

“I reached Jalsa and I honked. The watchman came out, asked us about our visit and went inside. He didn’t come out for 15 minutes.” That time, Mohan called Amar Singh, who took another ten minutes to come out. That was when Dev Anand asked,

“Why is it taking so long?”

“We Sat There for a Few Minutes and Had Tea”

Mohan further recalled that when they finally entered, Amar Singh was still wearing his night outfit, and was surprised to see Dev Anand, as he did not know the star would be accompanying Mohan. Amitabh Bachchan arrived another 15 minutes later. “We sat there for a few minutes and had tea,” Mohan said, describing how the meeting remained brief and formal.

“They Promised They Would Stay for Dinner”

Despite earlier assurances, things took another turn. Amar Singh had promised they would stay for dinner with Dev Anand, but the same did not happen. Even before the event could end, they left, leaving Dev Anand hurt and confused.

