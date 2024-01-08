Home

Devara First Glimpse: Jr NTR Steps Into The Sea of Blood (Literally) in Gory Promo, Fans Hail ‘Tiger’ – Watch

Jr NTR is back to roar on the screens with his next film after RRR. The makers of 'Devara' released the first glimpse of the film on Monday.

Devara First Glimpse: Jr NTR brings his own version of violence and goriness on-screen with his next film. The Pan-India superstar is coming back on the screen after the massive success of RRR. The makers of this new film titled ‘Devara‘ released the first glimpse on Monday and the fans couldn’t resist expressing their excitement. Jr NTR once again dons the role of the saviour and goes all big on violence. He kills a sea of men with his axe and then steps into the bloody red sea.

The first glimpse sets the tone of the film which seems to be promising interesting visuals and action. Devara: Part I introduces Jr NTR in his larger-than-life role but doesn’t give a sneak peek into the world of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who play the lead in the film. It shows a dark background, mostly animated until Jr NTR’s Devara comes and takes over the screen. We see a crescent moon, spilt blood, spear-holding men and aggression in Jr NTR’s eyes. Check the first glimpse of the film here:

The first promo doesn’t provide a glimpse of Janhvi or Saif Ali Khan’s characters in the film. While Janhvi is making her pan-India debut with the film, Saif is also going pan-India with a negative role for the first time after Tanhaji. Earlier, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, Janhvi credited Devara for making her understand the real meaning of acting. She said everything she has been doing so far feels like a prep for this film.

The fans’ excitement for the film is also high. A section of the audience is all set to welcome Jr NTR joining the league of Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Yash among other South stars who have been delivering mass performances in action-based films. Devara: Part I looks like an interesting move in the same direction. What do you think?

