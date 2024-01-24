Home

Devara: Jr. NTR’s Action-Thriller Postponed Again? Here’s What We Know

Actor Jr. NTR's next appearance will come in Devara: Part 1 following the box office triumph of RRR. The action-thriller also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Devara: The teaser for the much-awaited ‘Devara Part 1′ was released on January 8 and immediately went viral across the nation. Audiences’ curiosity about the movie was growing, and they were eager to see Jr. NTR’s masterpiece after RRR. Fans may now have to wait a bit longer for Junior NTR’s return. The creators of Jr NTR’s film do not want to release the movie on Eid this year if sources are to be believed. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Jr. NTR’s Devara: Part 1 has a new release date. This film has not yet been finished, but the creators wish to make every effort. This is because the visual effects are yet unfinished. “There are around 40 days remaining of filming, according to people familiar with the project, and the crew will need some time to do the post-production work, the source close the portal revealed.

The source further added, “Devara is a high on VFX film and the output is taking longer than expected. The makers are clear to not compromise on the visuals as the stakes are high. Jr NTR is also very cautious about his next after ‘RRR‘ and wants to deliver a big cinematic experience. The makers are now looking to arrive in the second half of 2024.”

There are also rumours circulating that the Andhra Pradesh elections are delaying the film’s scheduled release, which the cast and crew are said to be reluctant about. In addition, Saif Ali Khan, who plays an adversary in the movie, recently had surgery and will require some time to heal completely. The shoot will have to wait till he returns to work as a result, told the source. Soon, the movie’s new release date will be announced by the director. Nevertheless, there hasn’t been any formal confirmation of this issue yet.

The much-anticipated teaser for the movie was unveiled by the producers earlier this year. A combat sequence featuring Jr. NTR opens the video. He was shown battling with thugs while wearing a villager’s outfit. Even if not everyone’s face is visible in the night picture, it was undoubtedly a compelling scene. In one of the posters, Jr. NTR was seen standing on a boat amid the ocean. He wore a black shirt and jeans. He obviously maintained a serious expression on his face.

For those who are unaware, Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Tamil and Telugu will be in Devara: Part 1. This will be her first time sharing a screen with Jr. NTR. In this movie, the antagonist will be portrayed by Saif Ali Khan, another Bollywood star. The audience enjoyed Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal as the adversary in Prabhas’s Adipurush.

