Home

Entertainment

Devara on OTT: Jr NTR And Kortala Siva’s Adventure Drama to Hit THIS Streaming Platform After Theatrical Release

Devara on OTT: Jr NTR And Kortala Siva’s Adventure Drama to Hit THIS Streaming Platform After Theatrical Release

Devara Part 1 will be streaming on an OTT platform days after hitting the screens in April this year. Check out more details about its OTT premiere here.

Devara to release on OTT soon

Devara on OTT: There are over two months left for the big theatrical release of Devara: Part I but the updates are out about its OTT debut. The big Pan-India film starring Jr NTR and a lot of other prominent names is directed by Kortala Siva. The first glimpse of the film promised an action-filled story with tons of bloodshed and a justice fight. However, even before it could hit the big screens, the makers have released the OTT premiere details of the film.

Trending Now

On Monday, a social media post went viral welcoming Devara to an OTT streaming platform. The film is going to make its big OTT premiere with Netflix, weeks after its theatrical release in April this year. This is Jr NTR’s first film after the global success of RRR which even won India its first Oscar in any leading movie category. With the kind of buzz that the film is enjoying right now, any information about its OTT release might just harm the audience’s interest in watching it on the big screen, especially in the North where the audience rarely enjoys a God-like devotion towards a star.

You may like to read

Netflix‘s South arm announced the arrival of Devara: Part I on its channel with a caveat that it will only be released after fetching its theatrical run. Netflix usually works on a seven-week window basis with the makers of any film which means that the film will be available on their platform seven weeks after its theatrical run. In some rare cases, when the film has gone on to become a huge hit, driving the audience’s interest even after the seventh week, there have been special considerations regarding delaying its OTT release. However, in most cases, Netflix pays a certain amount of money to the makers to buy the streaming rights of the story for a particular period. The Netflix premiere date of Devara is not out yet. It will only be revealed once the film has enjoyed its run in theatres.

As is, do you think the makers should announce the OTT release of their films before the theatrical release? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Devara: Part I! The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.