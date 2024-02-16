Devara Postponed: Jr NTR Confirms New Release Date of His Upcoming Movie- Check Details

Home

Devara Postponed: Actor Jr NTR recently shared a post on his social media handle where he confirmed the release date on THIS day. Check details.

Mumbai: Jr NTR’s highly anticipated film Devara is set to be released in two parts, with the first part originally scheduled for April 5, 2024, but now postponed to the second half of 2024, as announced in a new poster shared by the actor on Friday. This action drama is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Jr NTR Confirms Release Date Of His Upcoming Movie

Jr NTR posted a new movie poster on his social media account, showcasing an intense portrayal of himself. He is depicted staring directly at the camera with a menacing expression, appearing ready for a physical confrontation. In the poster, he is wearing a brown shirt and black trousers.

Take a look at Jr NTR’s X (Twitter) Post:

Devara To Be Released On THIS Date

The poster prominently displayed the new release date of the film as ‘10.10.24’, indicating a postponement of eight months for the first part of Devara. The actor also announced the new release date in the caption, stating, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24.”

About Devara

Devara is set in coastal lands and features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The recent teaser provided a glimpse into the intense world of the film, showing boats approaching a ship on a stormy night. These boats appear to be manned by pirates who board the ship using ropes and retrieve sealed boxes. A violent scene on the shore depicts Jr NTR using a sword and an axe to kill men, followed by him washing his feet in water that turns red with blood. It is to be noted that there are no official announcements on part two of Devara.

Take a look at Devara’s Teaser:

Jr NTR’s Professional Front

Currently, Jr NTR is working on his upcoming highly anticipated movie Deveara which will be released on in during the second half of 2024. Apart from his current projects. Jr NTR in his pipeline has NTR 31 helmed by Prashant Neel and in early 2025, NT Ramarao will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the second of the action thriller film WAR 2 helmed by Ayan Mukherji.

Stay tuned for more updates on Devara’s development!

Stay tuned for more updates on Devara's development!