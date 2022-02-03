Devoleena-Vishal Engagement Prank: Television actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh‘s engagement announcement on February 2nd grabbed all the eyeballs. While snuggling in Vishal’s arms, Gopi bahu also flaunted her diamond ring on Instagram. They had certainly astonished their supporters with the stunt, but it appeared to be nothing more than a successful trick for their admirers. Yes, you read that correctly. Vishal and Devoleena aren’t truly engaged.Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Engaged to Saathiya Fame Vishal Singh, Shares Romantic Pics

Devoleena and Vishal went live on Instagram to reveal the news, announcing that they are 'engaged' to be in a music video. They said, "The video is called 'It's Official,' and it's a very beautiful track." The co-stars of Saath Nibhana Saathiya were likewise taken aback by the response to their 'playful' post. "Whenever something like this happens, we will tell you guys," Devoleena and Vishal continued. "We're just good friends."

Take a look at their video:

The song’s title is ‘It’s Official,’ and the song’s subject is marriage, romance, and relationship. It will be their first time working together in the music industry on this song. The two, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to their fans for their support.

Sharing their engagement post on Instagram, Vishal wrote, “It’s official,” to which Devoleena replied, “Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu.” Devoleena proudly showed off her huge diamond ring. In the popular serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena played Gopi Modi and Vishal played her on-screen brother-in-law.

Were you taken aback too? Watch this space for more updates!