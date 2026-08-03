Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down while talking about family affected by Assam floods: ‘My mother is still…’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee became emotional while speaking about the flood situation in Assam, revealing how the disaster has affected multiple members of her family and expressing concern for their safety.

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Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down recalling Assam flood crisis (PC: Twitter)

The devastating floods in Assam have affected thousands of families across the state, and television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is among those personally impacted by the crisis. Known for frequently speaking about her roots in Assam, the actor became emotional while sharing an update about her loved ones during a Facebook Live session. As she appealed for relief and support, Devoleena revealed that several members of her family have been affected by the floods, making it one of her most emotional public appearances in recent times.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down while sharing family’s situation

During the live session, Devoleena struggled to hold back tears as she explained why she had not been able to speak about the floods earlier. The actor revealed that the situation had become too overwhelming for her emotionally.

She said, “I’m so sorry. This is the reason I haven’t been able to make a video. I knew I would break down.” Speaking about her connection with the affected region, she added, “Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up. I was born there, and my schooling and college were all there. Sadly and unfortunately, my mother is still stuck in Nazira. By God’s grace, our old house is in an area that hasn’t been completely flooded.”

Several family members have been affected

While Devoleena shared that her old family home has escaped the worst damage so far, she revealed that other relatives have not been as fortunate. According to the actor, both her grandmother’s house and her aunt’s house have been completely submerged in floodwaters.

Expressing her grief, she said, “Everything is finished. Nothing is left. As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining.” Her words reflected the pain many families across Assam are currently experiencing as continuous flooding has damaged homes and displaced thousands of people.

See viral video of Devoleena Bhattacharjee here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voice For Assam (@voiceforassam)

Devoleena has been supporting relief efforts

Apart from speaking about her family’s ordeal, Devoleena has also been actively encouraging people to contribute to relief work. She has been using her social media platforms to spread awareness about the flood situation and recently shared updates showing a truck loaded with essential supplies being sent to affected areas. Through her appeal, the actor urged people to come together and support those struggling to rebuild their lives.

Assam government announces relief measures

The Assam government has started distributing interim financial assistance to families whose homes were severely damaged in the floods. According to official information, around 75,000 affected households have received the first installment of relief worth approximately Rs 160 crore. Families in severely affected districts including Sivasagar Charaideo Jorhat and Golaghat have been provided Rs 15,000 each as immediate assistance.

Celebrities come together to help flood-affected families

Several celebrities have also stepped forward to support relief efforts. Kartik Aaryan donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Salman Khan contributed Rs 25 lakh through his Being Human Foundation, in partnership with his local fan clubs. They are actively covering all costs to supply cooked food packets, clean water, medicines, and sanitary pads to worst-hit areas like Sivasagar.

Ayushmann Khurrana and and his wife Tahira Kashyap extended support with Rs 11 lakh. Actor Randeep Hooda personally visited flood-affected areas in Sivasagar with the humanitarian organisation Global Sikhs to distribute food and essential supplies.