TV actor Devoleena Chatterjee is having the best time of her life as she is currently in her hometown Guwahati, Assam. The diva, who rose to fame with Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is sharing a lot of pictures and videos from the northeast state. On Monday, Devoleena treated her fans to a video of herself dancing to a folk song Nahorore Kumoliya in a Bihu avatar, wearing a red and white saree with a red blouse. She completed her look with long golden drop earrings, gold kadas and a red bindi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Breaks Silence on Salman Khan 'Targetting' Him And Rubina Dilaik in Weekend Ka Vaar

Devoleena Chatterjee recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself performing the traditional dance of Assam, Bihu. Devoleena looked beautiful in the traditional look and captioned the post as: “When in home town “Assam” Bihu dance is must..❤️ #devoleenabhattacharjee #awesomeassam #bihu #lovelife #gratitude”. Also Read - After Eviction, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Paras Chhabra For Not Knowing The Meaning of Supporter, Calls Him 'Girgit'

Watch Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Bihu dance:

Devoleena bagged Mohiyokhi award at Assam’s Sadhana Sahitya Samaj. She took to Instagram to thank them with a beautifully written caption which read: “Thank you “Sadhana Sahitya Samaj” for honouring me with the most prestigious award “Mohiyokhi award”.

The Bihu dance video of Devoleena has gone viral and fans applauded her for showing Assam’s traditional folk dance Bihu. The comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered Bigg Boss 14 in place of Eijaz Khan as he had to leave the house. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 13, but had to quit the game due to her health issues.