Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar's death due to COVID-19 has shaken the entire TV industry. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the closest friends of Divya who had become a family to her. Devoleena was the one who announced the news of Divya's death on Monday morning. She was disturbed and wrote a eulogy on Instagram. On Monday evening, an emotional Devoleena again took to social media to share a shocking and emotional video for her best friend Divya who left for heavenly abode.

In the starting of the video, Devoleena talks about Divya and her bond and how things changed in her life. Then she exposed Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru who used her and tortured her. As said in the video, Gagan Gabru used to physically abuse her, torture her mentally. Devoleena said Gagan took all of Divya's jwellery and was even in jail for 6 months.

TV Actor Divya Bhatnagar on Ventilator After Her Oxygen Level Drops to 84 Due to COVID-19

Divya’s mother had opened up about how her husband Gagan had left her within a year of their marriage. Divya’s mother called Gagan a fraud and added, “He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past.”

Divya is survived by her mother, brother Devashish Bhatnagar and husband Gagan.

Divya Bhatnagar had talked about her mother being against her wedding with Gagan. She said, “My mother was against our marriage, as we belong to different castes. We tried our best to convince her, but in vain. Both my mom and I have been through tough times after my father passed away in 2017. I even moved to Delhi, as I was shattered after his death and not in a state to work. I returned to Mumbai eventually, because I wanted to get my life back on track. Despite all these odds, Gagan and I were sure about being together. Finally, we decided to tie the knot.”