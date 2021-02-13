Bigg Boss 14: There is sad news for all Eijaz Khan fans as he won’t enter the Salman Khan hosted show now. Fans were waiting for him to enter back to continue his game. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had come in place of Eijaz Khan in the reality game show, has been eliminated. The Real Khabri confirmed the same on his social media handle. The tweet read: “#DevoleenaBhattacharjee is eliminated from the show”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Finally Addresses Issue of Divorce With Rubina Dilaik, Says THIS

Eijaz Khan had played well for him in the past but after his exit due to other work commitments, Devoleena was brought by the makers as a proxy for him. Fans said that Bhattacharjee ruined Eijaz Khan's game in Bigg Boss 14. It was earlier reported that Eijaz will enter the show, but after Devoleena's eviction, Eijaz's game also ends here.

While speaking to India.com, Eijaz had said that he’s doing a double shift and excited to go back into the house. “We are trying to finish everything in the first week of February. Kuch dates ke issues hue hain. Meri taraf se nahi hue hain, dusre artistes ki taraf se ho rahe hain. This shoot was going to get over by February 2020. We are in 2021 now. This was an extraordinary time. The production was very accomodating. Bigg Boss changed my life. I am being so pampered on sets today” he revealed.

Eijaz found the love of his life Pavitra Punia inside the Bigg Boss house. They developed feelings for each other inside the BB 14 house. Only when Pavitra got eliminated and Eijaz started missing her, they realised the depth of their chemistry.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also seen in Bigg Boss 13, but had to quit the game due to her health issues.