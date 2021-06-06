Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed that why her boyfriend is still a secret to everyone. In an interview, Devoleena said that her boyfriend is not from the industry and therefore he is not comfortable with revealing his name yet. Also Read - Paras Chhabra Slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Her Fake Personality in Bigg Boss 14, Calls Her 'Aastin Ka Saanp’

Talking about the same to a leading daily, Devoleena mentioned that she wants to keep her personal life under wraps and said, “I am not ready to reveal my partner’s name just yet. He is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn’t belong to the industry. People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage.” Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Dances Gracefully to Assamese Folk Song Nahorore Kumoliya in Bihu Saree- Watch Viral Video

Devoleena also talked about her partner and said that he is very supportive and understanding. The actor also mentioned that even though she initially decided to marry this year, the wedding has been postponed for now. “Yes, we were planning to get married this year, but have decided to postpone it to next year. I want this pandemic to end, so that I can plan things further. Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it,” she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Breaks Silence on Salman Khan 'Targetting' Him And Rubina Dilaik in Weekend Ka Vaar

Earlier this year, Devoleena revealed in another interview that her boyfriend is a businessman.

Apart from Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena also appeared in the latest season as Eijaz Khan’s proxy. She became a household name with her character in Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has worked in several other shows including Sawaare Sabke Sapne…Preeto, Chandrakanta among others.