Home

Entertainment

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her Marriage ‘Love Jihaad’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her Marriage ‘Love Jihaad’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently slammed a troll who called her marriage with Shanwaz Shaikh as 'Love Jihaad'.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shuts Down Troll Who Calls Her Marriage 'Love Jihaad'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shuts Down Troll on ‘Love Jihaad’ Remark: Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently sparked headlines after she praised The Kerala Story. She had spoken about having an interfaith marriage with Shanwaz Shaikh and admitted that the latter liked the Adah Sharma starrer. Ever since the movie has released, anyone for or against it is landed into an unexpected controversy. Now, in a recent tweet post, the actress countered a troll who called her wedding with Shanwaz as ‘Love Jihaad.’ Devoleena royally schooled the man for his communal remarks in the most dignified way. Her fans and followers praised her reply to the internet bully.

CHECK OUT DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE’S VIRAL TWEET:

Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi.Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye the The Kerela Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi.TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya ?Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai https://t.co/PuJD3F92or — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

You may like to read

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARGEE ROYALLY SLAMS TROLL

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Dr Prachi Sadhwi had tweeted “Free screening of The Kerala Story was arranged for our daughters in Haridwar.” To which a Twitter handle replied “Did you call Devoleena Bhattacharjee She has worked in this film. #Wikipedia says that ‘her husband’s name is Shahnawaz Shaikh.’ Maybe you don’t know. Love Jihad.” Devoleena responded to the troll with a quote tweet and wrote “Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi.Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye the The Kerela Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi. TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya ?Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai (There was no need to invite me to the film screening as I and my husband had already seen The Kerala Story and we both liked it very much. Have you heard about a true Indian Muslim? My husband is one of them who can take a stand against wrong things and we both have the same guts.)”

Devoleena previously came in support of the movie and tweeted “It’s not always like that. My husband is a Muslim and came with me to watch the movie and he appreciated it. He neither took it as an offence nor he felt it was against his religion. And I feel thats how every Indian should be like.”

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023. It is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

For more updates on Devoleena Bhattacharjee and The Kerala Story, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.