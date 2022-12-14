Devoleena Bhattacharjee – Vishal Singh Get TROLLED For Confusing Their Fans With FAKE Wedding Pic

Devoleena and Vishal Wedding: Instead of blessing the couple, netizens trolled them for wasting their time and playing a prank.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee – Vishal Singh Married? Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been making headlines for her FAKE marriage with her long-time beau, actor Vishal Singh. Devoleena and Vishal took to social media to express their happiness and make her wedding with Vishal official. They have shared pictures from Haldi and the wedding ceremonies where the two can be seen posing in traditional attires. Vishal wore a blue blingy kurta and Devoleena, on the other hand, wore a red saree with bridal jewelry, kaleeras, traditional Bengali bangles ‘shankha, pola’ (that are meant for married women).

Pictures and videos of Devoleena and Vishal from Haldi ceremony were also circulated where they posed like a couple.

Confusing fans with these wedding updates, Devoleena gave a glimpse of her wedding look. Instead of blessing her, netizens are pissed with both Vishal and Devoleena as they are again playing a prank like the last time with the proposal video. A fan wrote, ‘This is for an upcoming project, so don’t play with our feelings’. Another wrote, ‘From haldi to shadi you portrayed like you are the groom of devoleena when the truth is different. Why you want unnecessary publicity? As for as i know you are not the kind of person who seek unnecessary publicity. Why are you doing that to the people who unconditionally still love you?’

FANS TROLL DEVOLEENA AND VISHAL

Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Getting Married to Vishal Singh? Actress Shares Haldi Ceremony Pics And Bridal Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

Devoleena and Vishal have certainly astonished their supporters with the stunt, but it appeared to be nothing more than a successful trick for their admirers. Yes, you read that correctly. Vishal and Devoleena aren’t truly married.