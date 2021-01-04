Kangana Ranaut who returned to Mumbai a few days ahead of ringing in 2021, prepared a special brunch for her family members and the team of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The actress had shared the inside pictures and videos on her handle. The pictures of actor Arjun Rampal, legendary international cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata along with Kangana Ranaut go viral on social media. Arjun Rampal confirms that he will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming high-octane action film Dhaakad. Also Read - Angry Urmila Matondkar Gives it Back to Kangana Ranaut For Attacking Her on Buying New Office, Watch Video

The 48-year-old actor said he loved the script and is excited about the project. "I am excited about it, it is a fantastic script. I signed this a while ago… Right now, I am going through the training process for the movie. It is important for one to rehearse and work towards what is required," Rampal, who has appeared in action films like Don, D Day and Paltan, told PTI.

Director Razy has managed to rope in Tetsuo Nagat during such a pandemic is purely commendable. This only shows the dedication and hard work of the complete team of Dhaakad. On Monday morning, Kangana tweeted about the same and said: "For #Dhaakad we have a legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award-winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for the whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world-class spy thriller 🙏".

For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021



Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad has been touted as an out-and-out action entertainer and the first of its kind in the history of Indian cinema.

The makers of the film had released a teaser last year where we saw Kangana firing rounds from machine guns. Kangana’s fierce avatar in the clip took all the limelight. She was seen firing back-to-back blanks from her M4 carbine gun.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal has been involved in the drug case. He has been summoned twice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).