Dhaakad Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad‘s box office collections on day 8 witnessed a further low as the action-thriller managed to sell only 20 tickets on its second Friday. Kangana plays a spy in the Razneesh Ghai directorial that clashed with Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kangana’s actioner garnered a mere Rs 4,420 at the domestic box office on May 27 according to an Indian Box Office report. However, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer horror comedy has collected Rs 98.57 Crore at the Indian box office according to a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Indian Box Office report also mentioned that Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had managed to collect Rs 5.01 Crore Nett on its second Friday. Dhaakad has been labelled the biggest disasters of all time according to a Box Office India report according to which Kangana’s spy action-saga has failed to collect Rs 2 Crore Nett mark even after four days.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik-Kiara's Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide on Day 6

Check out this tweet by Box Office India:

#Dhaakad Is One Of The Biggest Disasters Of All Timehttps://t.co/EdOtOPNqTd — Box Office India (@Box_Off_India) May 24, 2022

Dhaakad May Not Recover Even With Satellite And OTT Rights!

In the detailed report Box Office India has stated that Phool Bane Angaarey, the 1992 action-drama starring Rekha as female cop was a huge hit despite the skepticism around female action genre tasting limited success. The report also explains that though Dhaakad may not lose as much as 83, Zero and Mohenjo Daro, but the Kangana starrer may not recover much even through satellite and digital rights. The report pointed out, “The recovery on these will not be much as they were late deals as the makers had refused the deals before promos started in the hope for better deals.” Box Office India further added, ” It is tough Dhaakad to lose as much as those films as the costs are far lower for Dhaakad but it has almost managed the feat.” Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Roars at Box Office as Dhaakad Shows Get Cancelled - Sad News For Kangana Ranaut!

Check out the box office collections of Dhaakad from its first Friday till Monday:

Rs 50 Lakh

Rs 55 Lakh

Rs 60 Lakh

Rs 20 Lakh

Total – Rs 1.85 Crore



Check out this tweet by Indian Box Office on Dhaakad and its Day 8 box office earnings:

#Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India. Meanwhile India’s No.1 female star #AliaBhatt‘s #GangubaiKathiawadi collected 5.01 cr nett on second Friday. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) May 27, 2022

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi in stellar roles. Saraswata Chatterjee also portrays a stellar ole in the spy actioner.

For more updates on Dhaakad and Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at India.com.