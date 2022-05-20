Dhaakad Leaked For Full HD Download: Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad has been released today, May 20 and reviews have already started to pour in. Netizens and critics are going crazy over the film. Fans have termed Dhaakad a ‘dhamakedar’. However, there is bad news for the makers as Dhaakad has the film has become the latest victim of piracy on day one. Kangana’s film has been leaked in high quality and is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other torrent sites.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Praises Dhaakad, Breaks Silence on Kangana Ranaut Supporting His Self-Made Journey | Exclusive

Dhaakad is an espionage action thriller film directed by Razneesh Ghai in his directorial debut and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee

Dhaakad has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)