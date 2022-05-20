Dhaakad Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s spy thriller Dhaakad has received thumbs up from netizens despite mixed reactions from movie critics. The action-thriller directed by Razneesh Ghai has been hailed by twitterati as an outstanding film. Though Kangana has been lauded for her performance, the film’s overall plot didn’t go down too well with the film critics. However, the Dhaakad actor’s fans have defended the film for its well executed Hollywood style action sequences.Also Read - Dhaakad Movie Review: An Unbelievably Fiery Kangana Ranaut Steals The Show

Watched #Dhaakad FDFS in Australia #OneWordReview OUTSTANDING #DhaakadReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5#KanganaRanaut is Lady Khiladi in a spy role. Brilliant in action and emotions.#ArjunRampal is another actor when playing a villain. He raises the bar. Treat for Action Lovers. pic.twitter.com/AXmv9tsYWB — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) May 20, 2022

This film is #Dhaakad in every sense. It’s on par with any spy films in the global cinema. Kangana Ranaut, I’m so proud of you as a fan, your versatility truly knows no bounds. Direction, cinematography, bgm is top notch. Divya, arjun, saswata were Excellent. #DhaakadReview pic.twitter.com/jWKeRE9oYG — shash (@SabhyaLadka) May 20, 2022

#Dhaakad is totally an edge of the seat thriller … Have NEVER seen this level of action by a female in Bollywood. #KanganaRanaut is a force to be reckoned with.!! #MustWatch — BitchSlayer (@Whitney06119914) May 20, 2022

#KanganaRanaut

Watched #dhaakad what a amazing movie I loved it

Amazing acting

5 star’s — Aditya Desai (@AdityaD79433697) May 20, 2022

As the spy action saga got some mixed reviews, netizens came in to support Dhaakad as they hailed the film and the star cast for their exceptional acting skills.



The tragedy of Kangana Ranaut continues. Review, Dhaakad:https://t.co/KitvyoxnyF — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) May 20, 2022

Action+Emotion = #Dhaakad

•#KanganaRanaut is a tough competition for all action hero of BWood#ArjunRampal & #DivyaDutta are Magical actors

I have always feared that the movie might end up with action & fight scenes only But am Happy to be Wrong #DhaakadReview #DhaakadMania pic.twitter.com/iNYadV93bw — (@ShayaanPurna) May 20, 2022

My dear #KanganaRanaut fans stay Positive I’ve just asked on ticket counter, they said none of #Dhaakad shows getting cancelled & improvement of evening & night shows are good. Don’t believe rumours #DhaakadReview — ᴰʰᵃᵃᵏᵃᵈᴼⁿ²⁰ᵗʰᴹᵃʸ (@Beingrealbeing) May 20, 2022

#DhaakadReview just watched #dhaakad here in nepal I usually don’t watch hindi movies but I watched it cus it’s #KanganaRanaut movie and i have to tell u it was thrilling. I screamed at the action scenes indians should support this movie and make it blockbuster .its a ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — lanzhan (@ameet62430150) May 20, 2022

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in stellar roles.

