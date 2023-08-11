Home

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Starrer Dhadkan Clocks 23 Years

Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty starrer romantic drama movie Dhadkan clocked 23 years today. Expressing gratitude to the movie’s fans, she dropped a motion poster on Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you for loving Anjali, Dev and Ram unconditionally for so many years. Here’s to the next 23.”

Dhadkan released in theatres in 2000.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been an active social media user. From sharing updates about her trips and movies to celebrating the 23 years of one of her most-liked movie Dhadkan, she never fails to keep her fans updated. The Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty starrer romantic drama Dhadkan clocked 23 years today, August 11. Expressing gratitude to fans, the versatile actress dropped a motion poster on Instagram stories. Dhadkan not only was a huge success at the box office but also received critical acclaim from all sides.

Dharmesh Darshan on Dhadkan

On the 23rd anniversary of Dhadkan, director Dharmesh Darshan while speaking to Bollywood Hungama talked about the film. He said, “If you remember, there’s a dialogue in Dhadkan between two high-society women. One woman asks, ‘Waise yeh Dev karta kya hai?’ The other replied, ‘Koi kehta hai woh business magnate hai, Koi kehta hai woh computer wizard hai, Koi kehta hai kisi politican ka rishtedaar hai. Par sannu ki? Apna toh asool hai – nacho, gao, khao, piyo aur get out kar do!”

Speaking about Dhadkan’s relevance even today, the veteran filmmaker went on to say, “Suppose, I would have said that instead of Rs 500 crores, usne Rs 50 se 50 crore banaye. How relevant it would have been then today? I had a vision about it. You cannot do everything cinematically. It should emotionally connect.”

He further added, “I can point to a similar instance in Sholay (1975) as well. Why did Gabbar Singh step out of his luxury chamber after the Holi song and just before the interval! But then, popular cinema can’t be made like that. You need to have an eye for details but at the same time, you need to give an emotional space, also, you cannot be illogical. But this is a creative license that a filmmaker enjoys.”

About Dhadkan

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the romantic-drama film Dhadkan was released in the year 2000. Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as leads, the film has secured a special place in the hearts of fans since then.

The story revolved around Shilpa Shetty, who portrayed the role of Anjali, a rich and influential woman. Shilpa Shetty aka Anjali was highly praised for her performance and her ability to bring emotional nuances to her character. She fell in love with Dev (played by Suniel Shetty), a man from a lower socio-economic background, but ends up marrying Ram (played by Akshay Kumar) a rich businessman under family’s pressure.

Shilpa Shetty’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Indian Police Force. The web series will mark the OTT debut of the ace director. Other than Shilpa, the film also star Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The actress will also feature in pan-India multilingual KD-The Devil alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is said to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

