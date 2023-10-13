Home

Entertainment

Dhak Dhak Twitter Review: Netizens Love All Women’s Film; Praise Ratna Pathak Shah-Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Bond – Check Reactions

Dhak Dhak Twitter Review: Netizens Love All Women’s Film; Praise Ratna Pathak Shah-Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Bond – Check Reactions

Dhak Dhak Movie Twitter Review: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi's film is gaining recognition for its intent. Check reactions here!

Dhak Dhak Twitter Review Netizens Love All Women's Film; Hail Ratna Pathak Shah-Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bond - Check Reactions

Dhak Dhak Twitter Review: Today, on October 13, the much-anticipated Hindi film Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, made its theatrical debut. Early reviews from both the audience and critics have been overwhelmingly positive, applauding the film for its powerful storytelling centered around themes of female bonding, women empowerment, and the world of women bikers. Dhak Dhak is gaining recognition for its intent and purpose in conveying these important messages.

Trending Now

Dhak Dhak, directed by Tarun Dudeja, has struck a chord with audiences on Twitter, celebrating its all-women ensemble and the compelling bond between Ratna Pathak Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film beautifully unites four women, representing diverse backgrounds and age groups, on an inspiring journey to Khardung La from New Delhi. Their collective story of strength, resilience, and female empowerment resonates profoundly.

You may like to read

One of the users wrote, “Dhak Dhak is a heartwarming tale of women supporting and uplifting each other, making it a must-watch for its empowering message and the remarkable performances of the cast.” Another user said, “A cinematic triumph celebrating unity and the indomitable spirit of womanhood. #DhakDhakReview”.

“After watching #DhakDhak, you will feel like packing your bags and going for a vacation”, wrote the third user.

Check some more tweets on Dhak Dhak:

Tarun Dudeja’s #DhakDhak is a by-the-numbers female-bonding / empowerment story woven around a biking challenge Text reviewhttps://t.co/Sj1O3nyMME — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) October 13, 2023

#DhakDhak “🌟 Get ready for an exhilarating adventure Today is the day we embark on a thrilling journey filled with excitement, laughter and the warmth of friendship🍿 Grab your buddies and let’s make some unforgettable memories at the movies #FriendshipGoals — Vanshika Mathur (@Vanshik13212971) October 13, 2023

#DhakDhak Sanjana Sanghi is a bit overboard in some places but overall, it’s a watchable performance. Other actors who do well are @dwivedidhiru (Shabbir; Uzma’s husband), Kallirroi Tziafeta (Martha; Manjari’s foreign friend) and Ozgur Kurt (Bernett) https://t.co/vi6FwihBJg — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) October 13, 2023

Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya’s Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES