Dhak Dhak Trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh Embark on a Journey of Self-Discovery. Dhak Dhak is set to release theatrically on October 13, 2023.

Dhak Dhak Trailer Out: The makers of Dhak Dhak on Monday unveiled the film’s official trailer. The movie features Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It’s a story of four ordinary women who unite for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and discoveries as they set out on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. The riveting trailer of the film, promises a fully-packed entertainment experience filled with emotions, laughter, adventure, and drama.

The trailer showcases the lives of four women from different walks of life, who join forces for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking expedition to Khardung La (Leh).

Taking to Instagram, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the trailer which she captioned, “Sometimes, taking a chance is all you need to do, to live your dreams. Here’s our epic adventure to Khardung La #DhakDhak trailer out NOW. In cinemas 13th October.”

Watch the trailer of Dhak Dhak:



Upon hearing about Dhak Dhak, John Abraham who’s known for his love for bikes took to his social media to laud the makers of Dhak Dhak. The actor not only shared the trailer but also penned a touching note.

Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya’s Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the first track of the film ‘Re Banjara’ which received decent responses from the fans. This song beautifully encapsulates the soul and essence of the film. The heartful track captures the spirit of these women as they spread their wings and embark on an adventure. Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh lend their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah. The music is composed by Rishi Dutta and produced by Sandeep Chatterjee and Rishi Dutta.

